Register
16:20 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Divided Government: Nancy Pelosi Reclaims Gavel, as Dems Take the House

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this issue of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Clarence Lusane, an African American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

    We now have a divided government. The House controlled by Democrats, Senate and Executive Branch controlled by Republicans. Do you see legislative movement on the horizon? If so, what does this mean? Will these ethnic caucuses be relevant? Is the diversity quantitative vs. qualitative? I find it interesting, in the Rules Package that Speaker Pelosi has put forth, there's an AUSTERITY PROVISION OVER OBJECTIONS OF PROGRESSIVES. Pelosi has promised for months to restore the pay-go rule, which she instituted when first taking over the speaker's gavel in 2007. She ran into resistance from progressives, who believe that the rule would make it more difficult for Democrats to pass a host of liberal agenda items, from "Medicare for All" to a Green New Deal to tuition-free public college. Critics also argue that pay-go creates an unlevel playing field, where Republicans get to blow giant holes in the tax code, as they did with the 2017 tax cuts, while Democrats must pay fealty to the deficit.

    In today's New York Times there's a story entitled Sexism Claims From Bernie Sanders's 2016 Run: Paid Less, Treated Worse. In today's Washington Post there's a story entitled, Can Romney chart a course that has eluded other GOP critics of Trump? In our production meeting today we had this conversation, is mainstream media trying to fan the flames of intra-party conflict?

    The Sander's article opens with "In February 2016, Giulianna Di Lauro, a Latino outreach strategist for Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential operation, complained to her supervisor that she had been harassed by a campaign surrogate whom she drove to events ahead of the Democratic primary in Nevada… When she reported the incident to Bill Velazquez, a manager on the Latino outreach team, he told her, "I bet you would have liked it if he were younger," according to her account and another woman who witnessed the exchange. Then he laughed." In an interview Wednesday night on CNN, Mr. Sanders said he was proud of his 2016 campaign and attributed any missteps with staff members to the explosive growth that was sometimes overwhelming. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you that we did everything right, in terms of human resources," he told Anderson Cooper.
    "I certainly apologize to any woman who felt she was not treated appropriately, and of course if I run we will do better the next time," he said. Asked if he knew about the staff complaints, he said, "I was a little bit busy running around the country trying to make the case."

    Now, on the Romney side, 2 days ago Romney wrote, "The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump's character falls short." What did Romney say in this piece that we don't know? Basically, "It is not that all of the president's policies have been misguided. He was right to align US. corporate taxes with those of global competitors, to strip out excessive regulations, to crack down on China's unfair trade practices, to reform criminal justice and to appoint conservative judges. These are policies mainstream Republicans have promoted for years. But policies and appointments are only a part of a presidency." So, I read this to say, it's style over substance. Romney is the poster child for political opportunist. The article set off Washington's nonstop speculative machinery, with the conversation quickly pivoting to whether Romney might possibly challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020 or make one more likely. The 2012 nominee tried to put to rest his intentions: "No, I'm not running again," he told CNN's Jake Tapper, noting that his previous run did not end well, in contrast, he said, to Trump's victory in 2016.

    Chinese lunar rover landed on the dark side of the moon at 10:26 am on Thursday, Beijing time, marking the start of the first exploration of a place that cannot be seen from Earth. What does this mean geo-politically? Has China just sent a message to the US. Houston, do we have a problem?
    For those who may not know, unlike the near side of the moon that always faces the earth and offers many flat areas to touch down on, the far side, or dark side, is mountainous, rugged and posed until now a problem with communicating. This portion of the moon has never been reached by a man-made probe before. Beijing has been pouring billions into its lofty space program, whose technologies can easily be tapped by the Chinese military. Key goals include catapulting a permanent space station into orbit by 2022 and eventually sending men to the moon. Chris, am I overstating this when I say, Houston, do we have a problem? As the US and scientists from all over the world celebrated the New Horizons spacecraft sent back a photo of MU69, or "Ultima Thule" a billion miles past Pluto. The Chinese get to the dark side of the moon. What are the areas or technologies that surprise you about this? Do you see any linkage between the issue of China and the 5G issue we discussed a few weeks ago and this?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Clarence Lusane — African American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

    Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation, and the co-hosts of the Facebook Livestream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

    Chris Garaffa — Web developer and technologist.

     

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Chinese Rover, US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse