12:54 GMT +321 August 2018
    The Critical Hour

    Bipartisan Warmongering; Google Is Tracking You; Former UN Sec. Kofi Annan Dead

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Ajamu Baraka, national organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace and contributing columnist for the Black Agenda Report and Counterpunch Magazine, to discuss bipartisan warmongering.

    In his most recent Counterpunch column, "Opposing Bipartisan Warmongering is Defending Human Rights of the Poor and Working Class," Dr. Ajamu Baraka argues that 73 years after Truman dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, militarism and war continue to be the central instruments of U.S. foreign policy. He writes, "Our analysis of the duopoly must be unsparing. Both parties are the enemies of the people. Both parties are committed to policies that deny human rights to the people of the US but also the world. And both parties have never hesitated to support the use of military force to advance US geostrategic interests." So what does this mean for us going forward?

    Stevie Wonder wrote the song "Big Brother" in 1972. It contained some very prophetic lyrics, which couldn't be truer today: "Your name is big brother / You say that you're watching me on the telly / Seeing me go nowhere…Your name is big brother / You say that you got me all in your notebook. / Writing it down every day." Did Stevie see something coming that we're still blind to confront? Well, now Google admits that it tracks your movements even if you don't want it to. Google is recording your location wherever you go — even if you've explicitly said that you don't want the search giant to do so, reports the Associated Press. An investigation found many Google services, both on Android and iPhone, are storing location data even if you've chosen to tighten up the privacy settings on your device. What does this mean, and what are the implications?

    Kofi Annan, the moral conscience of the UN, is dead at the age of 80. He passed Saturday with family at his side after suffering from an illness. Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. He was the first black African to lead the UN during one of the most tumultuous periods in its history and did so for two consecutive five-year terms that began in 1997. During his tenure, al-Qaeda struck New York and Washington, the US invaded Iraq and the so-called War on Terror began. Annan is credited with revitalizing UN institutions and shaping what he called a "new norm of humanitarian intervention." He also convinced the US to unblock arrears that had been withheld because of deep misgivings about the UN articulated by conservatives. What will his legacy be?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Internationally recognized activist, author and contributor the Black Agenda Report. He was also the Green Party's nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

    Dr. Robert Epstein — senior research psychologist for the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology.

    Imam Abdul Rasheed Abubakar — president and CEO of the Center Africa Broadcasting Network Corporation.

    Bipartisanship, United Nations, Google, Kofi Annan, Africa
