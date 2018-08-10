Redlining is Alive; US Blamed in Failed Assassination; President Xi's Statecraft

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Richard Rothstein, Research Associate at the Economic Policy Institute and author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.

A study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, released Wednesday, shows that the vast majority of neighborhoods marked "hazardous" in red ink on maps drawn by the federal Home Owners' Loan Corp. from 1935 to 1939 are today much more likely than other areas to comprise lower-income, minority residents. As we witness and experience the expanding chasms in American society centered around ethnicity and religion, many ask: how did we get here? To many scholars and social critics, the racial segregation of our neighborhoods was the product of de-facto segregation proponents working outside the law, but private activity could not have imposed segregation without explicit government policies designed to ensure the separation of African Americans from whites.

Venezuela has released evidence connecting President Nicolas Maduro's would-be assassins to outside actors in Columbia and Washington. So, what's going on in Venezuela, and why does President Maduro believe that the US is behind this drone-based assassination attempt?

Is there a difference between the US politics of personality and the Chinese politics of statecraft? As the US engages in trade wars and jingoistic rhetoric with China, my last guest will break down his new article, Xi Jinping Presents the Science of Statecraft, and give insight into the mind of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. Xi emphasizes party discipline and policies to combat corruption. While the media tries to understand China on a daily basis, the actual writings of Xi are essential for those who want to go beyond speculation and understand the truth.

GUESTS:

Richard Rothstein — Research Associate at the Economic Policy Institute and author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.

James Carey — Journalist and editor at Geopolitics Alert. He specializes in Middle East and Asian affairs.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

