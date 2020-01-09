Trump Huffs & Puffs But Doesn’t Retaliate for Iran Strikes on US Bases

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Rania Khalek, a journalist who produces videos at In The Now and is on Twitter @RaniaKhalek, and Mike Prysner, the producer of The Empire Files and a co-host of Eyes Left, a military podcast hosted by two anti-war Army veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Iran last night launched a series of ballistic missiles aimed at two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for Thursday’s killing of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani. No Americans were killed or injured in the attacks. President Trump this morning made a nationally televised statement, essentially declaring victory and threatening Iran with more sanctions and with military force if Tehran retaliates again. Meanwhile, the Iranian government has informed the governments of Russia, China, and the European Union that it does NOT intend to fully withdraw from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, a signal that it is not seeking to match Washington’s aggressive posture. The hosts continue discussing the Iran crisis for another hour with the following guests:

Ambassador Peter Ford, the former UK Ambassador to Syria

Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone Project and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast

Lee Camp, a writer, comedian, activist, journalist, and host of the television show “Redacted Tonight,” on RT America, and a new book out called “Bullet Points & Punch Lines”

Anya Parampil, a journalist for The Grayzone who hosts the new show Red Lines

Mazda Majidi, an author, journalist and anti-war activist

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

