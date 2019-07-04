Iran War or No? Chaos in the White House

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for Brian Becker) are joined by Gareth Porter, a historian, investigative journalist, and analyst specializing in U.S. national security policy.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today that Iran would enrich as much uranium as it wants, beginning on Sunday, because of the Trump Administration’s decision to scrap the JCPOA. Meanwhile, a Defense Department spokesman said that several apparently empty ships have been seen approaching Iranian waters, they’ve dropped off the radar, and they have reappeared days later, apparently full and leaving Iranian waters.

Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq was found not guilty of first degree murder and myriad other charges in the deaths of civilians and one ISIS fighter in 2017. He was convicted of the crime of posing with a body and sentenced to four months, although he already has served more than that in pretrial detention. Gallagher’s own men turned him in, and his arrest and trial exposed great fissures between those SEALS who followed the rules of engagement and those who saw their primary goal as hunting terrorists while ignoring US and international law. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and a columnist for CounterPunch whose writings are also at ThisCantBeHappening.net, joins the show.

The British Parliament will soon enter its summer recess, even if it has decided nothing on Brexit. As Conservative Party members choose a new leader and, by extension, a new Prime Minister, will a soft Brexit finally become a reality? Will it be under Prime Minister Boris Johnson? And what will become of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange? He’s in a British prison fighting extradition to the United States. John speaks with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Today they discuss President Trump’s flashy and expensive military parade he’s putting on tomorrow, the ongoing reports of criminally inhumane conditions at detention facilities, the NAVY Seal who just escaped conviction of war crimes, and a call to end war published in several national papers by our guest Dan Kovalik. Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer and the author of the book “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil” and co-author with award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone of the op-ed published this week entitled, “We must stop our nation’s push for relentless war,” joins the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins the show.

