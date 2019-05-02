Will the UK Extradite Assange?

Julian Assange today appeared in a London court by videolink for a preliminary hearing to fight his extradition to the United States. A judge asked Assange if he was prepared to surrender himself for extradition. He replied, "I do not wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that's won many, many awards and affected many people." An attorney representing the US government then asked for a formal extradition hearing on June 12.

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday fired Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson after a British newspaper published classified information from a National Security Council meeting that the UK was planning to give Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei partial access to the country's 5G network. Williamson has adamantly denied that he was the source of the leak. Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins the show.

The U.S. government continues to make aggressive moves to assert power over international energy markets. Sanctions waivers issued for purchasers of Iranian oil officially expired today, and as a European energy summit kicks off in Brussels the Trump administration is pressuring EU members to replace Russian natural gas supplies with imports from the United States. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

Today marks five years since 46 people were killed in an arson attack on a trade union headquarters in the Ukrainian city of Odessa carried out by a far right mob. In the years that followed, neo-Nazi sentiment and organizations became increasingly normalized in the country. Jeremy Kuzmarov, a professor of American history whose latest book is "The Russians Are Coming, Again: The First Cold War as Tragedy, the Second as Farce," joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally-aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues.

As the latest military putsch by self-proclaimed Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido falls apart, the United States is stepping up threats of a military assault on the country to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro's government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday that the Trump administration position is "crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible." Meanwhile, tensions inside the country continue following large demonstrations for and against the government. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com, Gerry Condon, a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister who has been a peace and solidarity activist for almost 50 years, currently as national president of Veterans for Peace, who recently returned from Venezuela where he was a member of a peace delegation, and Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek, join the show.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the show.

