Anti-Russia Crusade Intensifies: Trump & Britain Order New Sanctions

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Dr. Piers Robinson, the chairman of the politics, society, and political journalism department at the University of Sheffield and the author of, “Routledge Handbook of Media, Conflict and Security.”

The US announced sanctions against Russia for the alleged meddling in 2016 elections, where a year-long investigation has yet to garner hard evidence. And in a reaction to the poisoning of a Russian double agent and his daughter, allegedly using the nerve agent Novichok, Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, whom she called "undeclared intelligence officers." But what is Novichok? And is it the exclusive domain of the Russians? Where will this anti-Russian fear mongering lead?

Today, the weekly series "Criminal Injustice" continues, where the hosts discuss the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Today's segment focuses on private prisons and prison profit. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join the show.

A measure to greatly weaken regulations on big banks has passed the Senate overwhelmingly, rolling back key provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act passed in the wake of the 2008 world economic crisis. 16 Democrats joined Republicans in voting in favor of the bill that now proceeds to the House of Representatives. Brian and John speak with Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression" and jackrasmus.com.

Hundreds of thousands of students walked out of their classrooms all across America yesterday. They stayed out for at least 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Florida shooting last month and to protest gun violence, mass incarceration, immigration, and many other issues. Kofi Ademola, an activist and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins the show.

Australia is considering emergency visas "on humanitarian grounds," for South African white farmers who may have some of their land redistributed post-apartheid. Australia's home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, said that this group "deserves special protection" in a "civilized country.", Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "From the Barrel of a Gun: The United States and the War against Zimbabwe 1965-1980," joins Brian and John.

Regulators are reportedly on the verge of imposing major penalties on Wells Fargo for misleading practices related to the sale of auto insurance. Will the big banks ever be truly held accountable for their abuses? Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

Cubans voted this weekend in the first round of national elections for parliament. The winners of those elections will go on to choose Cuba's next president as the country makes a historic leadership transition. Brian and John speak with Gloria La Riva, the director of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee.

