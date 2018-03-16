Register
13:19 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Loud & Clear

    Anti-Russia Crusade Intensifies: Trump & Britain Order New Sanctions

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 10

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Dr. Piers Robinson, the chairman of the politics, society, and political journalism department at the University of Sheffield and the author of, “Routledge Handbook of Media, Conflict and Security.”

    The US announced sanctions against Russia for the alleged meddling in 2016 elections, where a year-long investigation has yet to garner hard evidence. And in a reaction to the poisoning of a Russian double agent and his daughter, allegedly using the nerve agent Novichok, Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, whom she called "undeclared intelligence officers." But what is Novichok? And is it the exclusive domain of the Russians? Where will this anti-Russian fear mongering lead?

    Today, the weekly series "Criminal Injustice" continues, where the hosts discuss the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Today's segment focuses on private prisons and prison profit. Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, join the show.

    A measure to greatly weaken regulations on big banks has passed the Senate overwhelmingly, rolling back key provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act passed in the wake of the 2008 world economic crisis. 16 Democrats joined Republicans in voting in favor of the bill that now proceeds to the House of Representatives. Brian and John speak with Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression" and jackrasmus.com.

    Hundreds of thousands of students walked out of their classrooms all across America yesterday. They stayed out for at least 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Florida shooting last month and to protest gun violence, mass incarceration, immigration, and many other issues. Kofi Ademola, an activist and organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins the show.

    Australia is considering emergency visas "on humanitarian grounds," for South African white farmers who may have some of their land redistributed post-apartheid. Australia's home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, said that this group "deserves special protection" in a "civilized country.", Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "From the Barrel of a Gun: The United States and the War against Zimbabwe 1965-1980," joins Brian and John.

    Regulators are reportedly on the verge of imposing major penalties on Wells Fargo for misleading practices related to the sale of auto insurance. Will the big banks ever be truly held accountable for their abuses? Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist, whose work is at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen, joins the show.

    Cubans voted this weekend in the first round of national elections for parliament. The winners of those elections will go on to choose Cuba's next president as the country makes a historic leadership transition. Brian and John speak with Gloria La Riva, the director of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    sanctions, Sergei Skripal, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse