Register
13:25 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Loud & Clear

    Trump Fires Tillerson, 'Bloody Gina' Takes Over CIA

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 10

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and Jeremy Varon, a professor at the New School in New York and an anti-Guantanamo activist.

    President Trump this morning unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by tweet, and he moved CIA Director Mike Pompeo to State. Meanwhile, CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel, alleged to have been intimately involved in the Agency's torture program, will become the director if confirmed by the Senate.

    The hosts continue the weekly series looking at the economic issues of the day, including Trump's tariffs and the potential trade war they could instigate. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent for the British who was poisoned last week along with his daughter, was likely the victim of a Russian assassination attempt. The Russian government is demanding proof, and the high stakes international mystery is deepening. Brian and John speak with legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway.

    The Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released an unusual and partisan report yesterday concluding that there was no collusion between the Russian government and either the Trump or Clinton campaigns. Significantly, the report however, perpetuates the narrative that the Russians launched cyberattacks against American institutions. Again, no actual hard proof of this assertion has been offered. The report said that several Trump campaign officials had made "poor decisions," but that no crimes were committed. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins the show.

    Students across America will walk out of schools tomorrow in a nationwide protest against gun violence. The National School Walkout is both a memorial to those killed by guns and a protest of government inaction. Kofi Ademola, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins Brian and John.

    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday gave what many observers are calling a "trainwreck" of an interview to the news program 60 Minutes. DeVos struggled to answer basic questions about the nation's schools and failed to defend President Trump's school safety ideas. Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator, and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

    A Saudi general may have been tortured to death, and several businessmen abused, while in captivity in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh during Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's crackdown on powerful figures in the country. The Crown Prince has systematically arrested, purged, or exiled virtually anybody who could pose a threat to him. Ali Al-Ahmed, the director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    CIA, State Department, Gina Haspel, Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok