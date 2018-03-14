Trump Fires Tillerson, 'Bloody Gina' Takes Over CIA

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and Jeremy Varon, a professor at the New School in New York and an anti-Guantanamo activist.

President Trump this morning unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by tweet, and he moved CIA Director Mike Pompeo to State. Meanwhile, CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel, alleged to have been intimately involved in the Agency's torture program, will become the director if confirmed by the Senate.

The hosts continue the weekly series looking at the economic issues of the day, including Trump's tariffs and the potential trade war they could instigate. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins the show.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent for the British who was poisoned last week along with his daughter, was likely the victim of a Russian assassination attempt. The Russian government is demanding proof, and the high stakes international mystery is deepening. Brian and John speak with legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway.

The Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released an unusual and partisan report yesterday concluding that there was no collusion between the Russian government and either the Trump or Clinton campaigns. Significantly, the report however, perpetuates the narrative that the Russians launched cyberattacks against American institutions. Again, no actual hard proof of this assertion has been offered. The report said that several Trump campaign officials had made "poor decisions," but that no crimes were committed. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins the show.

Students across America will walk out of schools tomorrow in a nationwide protest against gun violence. The National School Walkout is both a memorial to those killed by guns and a protest of government inaction. Kofi Ademola, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement, joins Brian and John.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday gave what many observers are calling a "trainwreck" of an interview to the news program 60 Minutes. DeVos struggled to answer basic questions about the nation's schools and failed to defend President Trump's school safety ideas. Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator, and the author of the book "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto."

A Saudi general may have been tortured to death, and several businessmen abused, while in captivity in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh during Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's crackdown on powerful figures in the country. The Crown Prince has systematically arrested, purged, or exiled virtually anybody who could pose a threat to him. Ali Al-Ahmed, the director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs, joins the show.

