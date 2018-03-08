Register
08 March 2018
    Partners in Crime: US and UK Help Lead Saudi Military Operation in Yemen

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ali al-Ahmed, the director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs.

    Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has begun an international tour that is taking him to Egypt, the UK, and the United States. He has already outraged many in the Middle East by calling Turkey, Iran, and Qatar "the devil's triangle." He faces large-scale protests today in London. But he'll get the red carpet treatment from Donald Trump.

    Today is the first day of a regular segment looking at nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Greg Mello, the executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, and Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, join the show.

    The Trump Administration is suing California over three of that state's sanctuary laws. Those laws give the state final authority over federal detention centers for undocumented immigrants, and they forbid local and state law enforcement from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Brian and John speak with Carolyn Gomez, an organizer with the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

    At least 17 Senate Democrats have lined up to support the repeal of key components of the Dodd-Frank banking law, passed after the 2007 financial crisis to prevent further banking abuse and fraud. Democratic support virtually ensures passage and will significantly weaken consumer protections. Alexis Goldstein, a Wall Street banker who became an activist in the Occupy movement and is now the senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, joins the show.

    Gary Cohn resigned yesterday as the head of President Trump's National Economic Council, the 34th staffer to leave Trump's administration. And Washington is buzzing with rumors that National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster is close behind. Plus, Trump has nominated a Dow Chemical lawyer to oversee chemical spill cleanup at Superfund sites. This is all part of a bigger story-Trump's inner circle is dwindling and even more corporate stooges are populating the White House. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins Brian and John.

    The Mueller investigation gets curiouser and curiouser. The Special Counsel is now investigating George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who acts as an advisor to the leader of the United Arab Emirates. The hosts talk about the latest twist in the Russiagate saga. Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, joins the show.

    Many European elites saw Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a bulwark against the erratic and unpredictable Donald Trump, especially on trade issues. But now those same elites are worried that Xi is the one to worry about, in light of China's abolition of term limits. Brian and John speak with writer and political analyst Ajit Singh.

