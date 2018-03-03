Trump Races to Blow Up Iran Nuclear Deal: Will Europe Cave to Pressure?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Gareth Porter, a historian, investigative journalist, analyst specializing in US national security policy, and the author of “Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare,” and Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst.

The Iran nuclear deal may be circling the drain. Even though Iran is in compliance with the strict pact to restrict the country's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, the Trump administration appears determined to return to the path of all-out confrontation--and wants Europe to go along with him.

This is the start of a new weekly series, where the hosts look at the most pressing political issues of the day. They'll look at electoral politics, the political parties, and the most important issues at play in the coming midterm election. Today, why don't Democratic candidates have substantive policy positions, including in the Pennsylvania 18th district special election? Jacqueline and Abdus Shahid Luqman, the co-editors-in-chief of Luqman Nation, join the show.

The West Virginia teachers strike entered a surprise seventh day today, after the state senate president hinted that he would not agree to a five percent pay raise proposed by the governor. Moreover, the tentative deal between the governor and the union would not address the underfunding of the Public Employees Insurance Agency. The teachers' union had expected a five-day strike, but the rank and file insisted on keeping up the fight. Brian and John speak with community organizer Frank Ariet.

Bitter Brexit negotiations continue between the government of Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union. At issue are key economic policies and the future of Northern Ireland, and the fragile May government is desperate for a breakthrough. Legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway joins the show.

The annual meeting of the hardline American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is this weekend in Washington, DC, featuring senior politicians from both parties. Unpopular in his own country and in hot water in the courts there, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will also speak. AIPAC is a powerful lobbying group that drives US support of the settler project in Israel, US weapons sales to Israel, and billions of dollars we send them annually. This weekend there are two rallies planned at the site of the convention. Tighe Berry, an anti-war activist with Code Pink and an international solidarity organizer, joins Brian and John.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law, is in big trouble. Reports suggest he's been meeting with the leaders of foreign countries, not to further US foreign policy, but to ask them for loans to prop up his family's failing real estate business. And the governments of China, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico have all secretly talked about how to exploit Kushner's weakness. Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com, joins the show.

Another Friday, another week of the worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left I on the News, which you can find at lefti.blogspot.com.

