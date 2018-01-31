Myth vs Reality: The State of the Union Under Trump

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sue Udry, a peace and social justice activist and executive director of Defending Rights and Dissent, Benjamin Dixon, the editor in chief of Progressive Army and host of the Benjamin Dixon Show, and Kevin Zeese, the co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, join the show.

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Most observers expect him to talk about privatizing infrastructure and creating immigration policies that break families apart, and to take a victory lap on giveaways to the ultra-rich.

The Treasury Department has released a list of 114 names of senior political officials at the Kremlin and every Russian oligarch with a net worth over $1 billion. The report appears to be an exercise in "naming and shaming" likely future sanctions targets. Meanwhile, CIA Director Michael Pompeo told the BBC that Russia will likely interfere in the 2018 midterm elections in the United States. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris the editor in chief of The Duran.

Many states that have traditionally voted Republican have begun talking about expanding Medicaid coverage in the aftermath of President Trump's issuance of a waiver to the state of Kentucky, allowing the governor there to impose work requirements on anybody receiving Medicaid. Leonardo Cuello, an attorney and the director of health policy for the National Health Law Program, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, practicing pediatrician and co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, join the show.

The House Intelligence Committee voted last night along party lines to release a controversial memo prepared by the Republicans that purportedly will expose FBI corruption in the Russia investigation. This frontal attack on the FBI is unique in American politics. The hosts discuss the fallout. Whitney Webb, a journalist and a staff writer for MintPress News, joins Brian and John.

The Catalonian parliament today delayed a vote to reelect Carles Puigdemont as leader of the government that wants to break away from Spain. Puigdemont is in self-imposed exile in Brussels, and he faces of myriad of charges if he returns to his country. Dick Nichols, the correspondent for Spain and Catalonia for Green Left Weekly, joins the show.

Today, Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey as they continue the weekly segment looking at economic developments across the country.

