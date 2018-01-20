Register
    One Year Later: Trump's Impact on U.S. Political and Economic Order

    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ajamu Baraka, a longtime human rights activist, organizer with the Black Alliance for Peace, and the 2016 Green Party nominee for Vice President of US; Aurelia Williams, an activist and organizer; and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist.

    President Donald Trump completes his first year in office tomorrow, and what a year it's been. They look at the start of the president's legacy, from hotter wars to less healthcare to tougher times for the poor and the environment. Then they turn to the continuity from the last Administration.

    Congress has just hours to act to avert a government shutdown as intense negotiations over the future of undocumented youth, the CHIP health program, and government spending appear to hit a wall. Tom Prigg, a Democrat running for the U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania's 12th District, joins the show.

    Congressional Republicans are demanding the release of a memorandum they allege contains explosive information about surveillance directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Brian and John speak with Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower.

    On Thursday, the US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia announced that it would drop 129 of the remaining 188 felony rioting charges against Trump inauguration demonstrators--leaving a "core" of 59 people left with felony charges. This comes after the first 20 people charged went to trial and were found not guilty on all counts. Will any of these cases stand up in court? Chip Gibbons, policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, and a journalist who has contributed to the Nation, Jacobin, and the book "The Henry Kissinger Files.", joins the show.

    More than 2,000 Haitian and Haitian-American activists marched from Brooklyn to Wall Street today to protest the Trump Administration's recent comments about the Caribbean country. Florence Comeau and Kerbie Joseph, Haitian-American activists and organizers of today's demonstration, join Brian and John.

    Today is our second week of a new segment that the hosts like to call "WAMM! Headlines." They take a look at the worst and most misleading headlines of the week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose searing critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his blog Left Eye on the News, joins the show.

