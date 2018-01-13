Trump’s Overt Racism Stuns the World; Democrats Abandon Dreamers?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Race to Revolution: The U.S. and Cuba During Slavery and Jim Crow.

The hosts and Dr. Horne talk about President Trump's comments to members of the Republican and Democratic Parties at the White House, where he spoke in the most racist and disparaging way about nations including Haiti and African countries. They also discuss what happened to DACA, why there's no deal, and President Trump's immigration policy. Additionally, the panel takes a look at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and at the real legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Trump appears set to extend the Iran nuclear deal, despite his tough rhetoric. But White House officials say he is still looking at ways to either modify it or kill it. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins the show.

President Trump has canceled his scheduled trip to the UK, he says in protest of a "bad deal" that was negotiated to sell the current US Embassy there. We look at the real reasons for the cancellation. Brian and John speak with George Galloway, legendary anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian.

The fate of Julian Assange remains uncertain. He has been given an Ecuadorean passport, but British authorities have not budged on their position that he will be arrested if he leaves Ecuador's embassy. Randy Credico, an activist, a comedian, and the former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, joins the show.

Today, we begin a new weekly segment today that we hope you'll enjoy. We'll take a look at the worst and most misleading headlines of the week. Steve Patt, an independent journalist at Left Eye on the News, joins Brian and John.

After a marathon negotiating session, German political leaders announced a political breakthrough, as Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democratic Party leader Martin Shulz will now begin talks on a formal coalition. Reiner Braun, co-president of the International Peace Bureau, joins the show.

