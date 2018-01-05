Trump Sues Bannon: Wheels Keep Coming Off White House Wagon

President Trump today filed a libel suit against his former campaign manager Steve Bannon, saying his former senior advisor violated a non-disclosure agreement with the Trump Organization by disparaging him in a recent book by Michael Wolff.

Trump is seeking to block the publication of the controversial book by Michael Wolff, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and is already #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. Anoa Changa, host of the radio show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, currently under a dozen federal indictments, sued the Justice Department yesterday accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of prosecutorial overreach. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday rescinded an Obama-era policy that called for non-interference in marijuana-friendly state laws. Lindsay Robinson, the executive director of the California Cannabis Industry Association, Morgan Fox, Communications Manager of the Marijuana Policy Project joins the show.

The Attorney General of Washington State is suing Motel 6 after corporate leaders admitted that the motel chain's employees secretly provided guest lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement when those lists contained what are being described as "Latino-sounding" names." Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joins Brian and John.

South Korea and the United States have announced that they will be postponing their annual massive military exercises in the latest sign that the North and South are heading towards negotiations. Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus, joins the show.

After a year of battle with US intelligence agencies, President Trump today will bestow one of the US government's highest honors on the outgoing deputy director of the NSA. Meanwhile, the security of widely-used computer chips is back in the news. Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower, joins Brian and John.

A critical election for a Virginia state assembly seat that ended in a tie was decided today when election officials draw the name of the Republican candidate out of a film canister. It's a tie-breaking method that dates to 1703 and it gives Republicans a 51-49 majority. Drew Spencer Penrose, Legal and Policy Director at the election reform advocacy organization FairVote, joins the show.

