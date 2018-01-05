Register
14:29 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Trump Sues Bannon: Wheels Keep Coming Off White House Wagon

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    0 0 0

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik’s “Fault Lines” program.

    President Trump today filed a libel suit against his former campaign manager Steve Bannon, saying his former senior advisor violated a non-disclosure agreement with the Trump Organization by disparaging him in a recent book by Michael Wolff.

    Trump is seeking to block the publication of the controversial book by Michael Wolff, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and is already #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. Anoa Changa, host of the radio show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, currently under a dozen federal indictments, sued the Justice Department yesterday accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of prosecutorial overreach. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of ThePolemicist.net, and Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday rescinded an Obama-era policy that called for non-interference in marijuana-friendly state laws. Lindsay Robinson, the executive director of the California Cannabis Industry Association, Morgan Fox, Communications Manager of the Marijuana Policy Project joins the show.

    The Attorney General of Washington State is suing Motel 6 after corporate leaders admitted that the motel chain's employees secretly provided guest lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement when those lists contained what are being described as "Latino-sounding" names." Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joins Brian and John.

    South Korea and the United States have announced that they will be postponing their annual massive military exercises in the latest sign that the North and South are heading towards negotiations. Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus, joins the show.

    After a year of battle with US intelligence agencies, President Trump today will bestow one of the US government's highest honors on the outgoing deputy director of the NSA. Meanwhile, the security of widely-used computer chips is back in the news. Bill Binney, a former NSA technical director who became a legendary national security whistleblower, joins Brian and John.

    A critical election for a Virginia state assembly seat that ended in a tie was decided today when election officials draw the name of the Republican candidate out of a film canister. It's a tie-breaking method that dates to 1703 and it gives Republicans a 51-49 majority. Drew Spencer Penrose, Legal and Policy Director at the election reform advocacy organization FairVote, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    lawsuit, book, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok