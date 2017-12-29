Trump Trashes Iran Nuclear Deal: On a Path Toward a New Middle East War

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Gareth Porter and Catherine Shakdam, both journalists and authors.

Donald Trump may kill the Iran deal in January, a move that could open the door to an Iranian nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, the US mainstream media continues a drumbeat of hostility against Tehran that certainly will do nothing for peace in the Middle East or even for American economic well-being.

Loud & Clear Listener Steve Patt has an interesting take on Congressional priorities. He posted on Facebook recently that the Democratic congresspeople in his neck of northern California recently wrote to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, not about net neutrality issues, but about the dangerous Russian bear taking over US airwaves.

A federal judge has ruled that an American citizen accused of being an Daesh fighter has a right to an attorney. But doesn't EVERY American deserve Constitutional rights, no matter his politics? Zachary Wolfe, a lawyer and activist who teaches at George Washington University, joins the show.

The Trump Administration continues its attacks on the environment, pushing oil exploration in Alaska, decommissioning national parks in Utah, and subsidizing coal, among other things. Can 2018 be any worse? Author Fred Magdoff joins Brian and John to discuss.

