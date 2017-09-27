Register
    Loud & Clear

    Absurd Facebook Story: WashPost Takes Anti-Russia Hysteria to New Level

    Loud & Clear
    Brian Becker, John Kiriakou
    On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Dan Kovalik, a human rights lawyer and author, joins the show for the first half hour. Then, the hosts are joined by Vijay Prashad, an author and professor of international studies.

    In our first hour, we discuss two big issues. First, the new McCarthyism in the United States continues to deepen. After Facebook released the so-called "Russian ads" it became clear that they were not in fact pro-Trump, so now the corporate media has gone back to an old Cold War smear. And then, we discuss the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan that has upended the geopolitics of the Middle East. As Turkey and Iraq hold joint military exercises, how far could the conflict spiral?

    Could Alabama be on the verge of electing the most far right Senator in the country? The Republican establishment is lining up behind incumbent Senator Luther Strange in the Alabama primary election today, but former state supreme court Chief Justice Roy Moore is the frontrunner. The hosts are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall.

    The Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act is circling the drain as several Republican senators come out in opposition to the proposal, but the fight over the future of healthcare in the United States is far from over. Marc Stier, Director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, talks about the issue.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has given a major address on his vision for the future of the European Union, calling a dramatic expansion in the powers of the EU relative to national governments. But following last Sunday's election, German support is very much in doubt. Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief of The Duran, discusses this development.

    According to the UK's Ministry of Defense, the British air force killed over 3,000 Daesh fighters — but not a single civilian! What's the reality of the air war against the so-called Islamic State? Robert Carter, a journalist and political commentator on Middle East, joins the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

