Trump, Pentagon Threaten Wider Syria War, Sabotaging Russian Peace Push

The White House has issued a public threat against Syria, saying that they believe the government is preparing a chemical attack. Are we on the verge of another war based on a lie?

The Congressional Budget Office has said that a Republican bill to overhaul Obamacare would result in 22 million people losing their insurance by 2026. But the fight for healthcare as a right continues. Dr. Carol Paris, President of Physicians for a National Health Plan, as well as Sputnik News analyst Grant Ferowich, join the show.

Qatar's foreign minister has visited the State Department, as Rex Tillerson frantically tries to repair the rift among the United States' long-time proxies in the Middle East. Independent journalist Marwa Osman joins Brian to discuss what the spat is all about.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.