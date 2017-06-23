America Tortures Once Again - This Time in Yemen War

An AP investigation has revealed that the United Arab Emirates is operating a series of black-site prisons in Yemen where horrific torture takes place, with the United States deeply involved.

Senate Republicans have unveiled a bill to replace Obamacare. The brutal plan phases out the expansion of Medicaid and strips funding from Planned Parenthood, among other attacks on the right to healthcare. Margaret Flowers, the co-director of Popular Resistance, joins the show.

New documents obtained by The Intercept reveal that a security firm called TigerSwan that spied on the Standing Rock protest movement was working with Illinois police to unconstitutionally surveil the ANSWER Coalition in Chicago while it organized anti-Trump protests this year. Brian is joined by John Beacham, coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition in Chicago.

