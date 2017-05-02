'A War Within a War': Turkey's Stepped-Up Aggression in Syria

Turkish airstrikes on the Kurdish YPG militia have deepened the rift between Turkey and the United States. Meanwhile, fighting rages between opposition groups in Eastern Ghouta and near the new de-facto capital of Daesh — Raqqa.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Sochi today where she will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. As tensions between the West and Russia remain high, will the two leaders be able to make any progress? Geopolitical analystjoins Brian to discuss the significance of the talks.

May Day demonstrations and protests took place across the United States yesterday. We bring you assessments from the frontlines of the struggle, with Juan Jose Gutierrez of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition and Preston Wood of the ANSWER Coalition.

