Trump: 'I Said NATO Was Obsolete. It's No Longer Obsolete'

NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Donald Trump at the White House yesterday. Despite the hype around the US abandoning the alliance, the Trump administration has, in fact, moved rapidly towards the traditional neoconservative approach of hyper-militarism.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow yesterday as US-Russia tensions soured following the US attack on Syria. What came of the meeting between the two, and what does it mean for the New Cold War? Nikolay Pakhomov, president at The New York Consulting Bureau, and journalist Dmitry Babich join the show.

The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, has registered as a candidate in the upcoming election despite the urging of the country's Supreme leader not to do so. Catherine Shakdam, independent political analyst and author, talks about what Ahmadinejad's decision means for Iran, the region and the world.

