Rex Tillerson in Moscow as Pentagon Blows Up US-Russia Relations

Top stories

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US State Secretary Tillerson Meet in Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12. This marks the first visit of a Trump administration official to Russia. 609

Norwegian Church Receives State Funding to Teach Healing, Prophesying A Norwegian Lutheran Church has received state support for new courses in supernatural disciplines, such as healing and clairvoyance. Needless to say, this paranormal offer has raised eyebrows among more skeptical Norwegians. 160

Google Seeks to Dictate Truth Using Dubious New Technology Tech giant Google has rolled out a new feature that can purportedly discern fake news from fact. Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Dr. Robert Epstein from the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology about this feature and the dangerous implications of corporations having the power to define reality. 795

US Attempts to Force UNSC Resolution 'a Desire to Legitimize Attack on Syria' Washington is trying to legitimize its missile attack on Syria by forcing a UN Security Council resolution, Russia's deputy foreign minister said. 304

Moscow on Tillerson's Remarks: Traveling to Russia With Ultimatums is 'Useless' It is useless to try to speak with Moscow from the position of ultimatums, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to the US state secretary's remarks on Russia-Syria relations. 2878