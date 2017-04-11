Register
20:40 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Map of the Middle East

    Syria Strikes Send 'Message' That US Will Continue Pursuit of Mideast Dominance

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 1911

    G7 foreign ministers seem to have rejected a push by the UK to slap new sanctions against Syria and Russia over last week's chemical attack. Sputnik spoke to Dr. Tim Anderson, an expert on the Syrian conflict, about this issue, and whether or not it would affect US policy on Syria.

    On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers wrapped up the second day of their two-day summit in Lucca, Italy, devoted to foreign policy issues, including Syria, proving unable to agree to new restrictive measures against Moscow and Damascus.

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had urged foreign ministers from the group of Western powers to consider new sanctions against Russia and Syria following the suspected chemical attack near the militant-held town of Khan Shaykhun last week. Western leaders rushed to blame the Syrian government for the attack, and Johnson called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his support for Syria.

    From left : EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Italy Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sit at a table on the second day of a meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries on April 11, 2017 in Lucca, Tuscany
    © AFP 2017/ Vincenzo PINTO
    From left : EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Italy Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sit at a table on the second day of a meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries on April 11, 2017 in Lucca, Tuscany

    Late last week, the US fired 59 cruise missiles at the Syrian air base at Sha'irat, claiming that planes from the base had carried out last Tuesday's attack. Syria and Russia refuted the accusations, and condemned the strikes as a violation of international law.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Tim Anderson, expert on economics and international politics at the University of Sydney and author of the book 'The Dirty War on Syria', said that the G7 countries' rejection of the UK-led effort to press for new sanctions was significant.

    "It seems that the sanctions plan was mainly a US proposal," the academic said. "One of the big strategic axes of US policy is to try and prevent Europe and Russia having a normal relationship, and to try and maintain the Trans-Atlantic relationship, where the US has very strong control over European affairs."

    Therefore, according to Anderson, the failure of the plan for new sanctions "may be something of an assertion of European interests against American interests."

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Show of Force Must Go On: What Country Will Become the Pentagon's Next Target?
    Asked why the US and the UK are now placing so much pressure on Moscow to get it to break its ties with Assad, the Anderson suggested that it was important to note that Russia is "standing on the principled position that according to international law, no other outside party [can] determine the leadership of a country; in principle [one] supports the leadership that's supported by the people." 

    Washington and London, on the other hand, are looking at the Syrian issue as a mercantile issue, according to the professor. Syria to them is seen as "something up for grabs, [where] really there is no inconsisten[cy] in intervening in the politics of other countries." This, Anderson said, helps to explain why the language being used by the two sides doesn't really fit together.

    Furthermore, he noted, "because there's such a strong project, particularly by the US, to try and dominate the region, and to create what it calls the 'New Middle East', it keeps trying to apply that pressure onto Russia."

    Asked to comment on Tillerson's visit to Russia, which kicked off Tuesday, and the prospects it presents for actually ending the Syrian war, Anderson suggested that it's hard to say what can be expected from the secretary of state, in light of recent US actions.

    "It's difficult to say, because on the one hand you would think Tillerson himself is a very pragmatic sort of person – he and Trump are both business people really. On the other hand, we've seen very erratic behavior by the Trump administration in the last week or so." 

    "One the one hand, they appeared to have backed away from the plan to try and have a strong hand in the future of Syria. On the other hand, within a matter of days, they launched missile attacks against Damascus on false pretexts. That's introduced a level of unpredictability in US affairs."

    At the same time, Anderson suggested that Washington's decision to rain cruise missiles down on the Syrian base failed to achieve its goals, at least so far as foreign policy is concerned. "I think they probably meant to strengthen their hand by doing this, but they've [only] made a number of people very skeptical of their words" as a result.

    Asked if he agrees with the assessment by some other observers that a Russian exit from Syria, as the US and UK have called for, would be tantamount to abandoning Damascus to the terrorists, the academic emphasized that there's a degree of truth in that. 

    "Wars have a lot to do with morale," Anderson noted. "The al-Qaeda [affiliated] groups in Syria got a big boost to their morale when Trump launched missile attacks against the Syrian airbase, even if it was relatively token attack in many respects. It killed a dozen people, but the military damage was relatively small. But it's a big morale boost [for these forces] and it has led to some the others, including Israel and Turkey, to put new demands on their intervention in Syria."

    Syrian army soldiers carry flags in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian army soldiers carry flags in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017.

    In other words, "if Russia was seen publically to back away from Syria, that would be a blow to the morale of Syria, and would lift the morale of [their enemies]." Ultimately, the academic stressed that "the united front – the alliance between Russia and Iran in Syria is a very important thing to resolve this conflict."

    Senate Armed Services Senate Committee member Sen. Angus King, I-Maine questions Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Sending US Troops to Syria Would Be 'Huge Mistake' - Senator King
    As for the chemical attack in Homs and the West's response, including the immediate assertion that Damascus was to blame, Anderson said he had little doubt that Western leaders simply jumped "on a pretext which at the moment seems convenient to them. I don't think a great deal of thought went into it, frankly."

    Furthermore, Anderson suggested that a lot of domestic considerations were also very likely involved, including the long-running claims that Trump was a Russian agent, but also his earlier criticism of President Obama over his failure to enforce red lines. Domestically, the observer stressed, the president seems to have at least temporarily satisfied his detractors. A significant section of the US media, for example, has gotten behind him over the Syrian attack.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok