Register
15:08 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Level Talk with John Harrison

    Is Globalization or Inefficient Wealth Distribution the Real Problem?

    Level Talk with John Harrison
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 4 0 0

    Globalization, the international trading system that western liberal economies have used since the last World War seems to be causing blowback in the form of the rise of inequality in home countries, which is, in turn, causing nationalism. What is the way forward for the world’s economy?

    Participating in this program are David Sogge, an independent researcher and writer based in Amsterdam, where he is affiliated with the Transnational Institute, and Professor Mark Beeson, Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Western Australia, Perth.

    An underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang Could Be Capable of Launching Sarin-Loaded Missiles, Japanese FM Says
    David Sogge feels that the main issue is the breakdown of a social contract in the North Atlantic countries and Japan. David sees globalization as one of the factors leading to the "deconstruction of the social contract." Professor Beeson points out, however, that globalization has brought about some beneficial changes if you look at the process historically. One of these, he says, is the rise of China. The particular case of China and globalization is discussed at some length in the program.

    American economist Dani Rodrik's "globalisation trilemma theory," whereby, he argues, that it is only possible for States to have two of the three qualities: globalization, democracy, and national sovereignty is discussed. David Sogge feels that we are sacrificing democratic procedures whilst Professor Beeson considers that the problem is "inadequate institutional infrastructure at the transnational level, that is able to place curbs on the vested interests of one force or another. The other thing to recognize is that sovereignty itself is not necessarily the be and end all of everything." Professor Beeson gives the example of the EU as being an example of "that kind of transnational regulatory framework that was designed to reflect interests that transcended national borders." John Harrison points out that the way that EU countries treated each other was not indicative of the way that they treated non-EU countries.

    In the second half of the program, possible ways forward to a brighter global economic future are discussed, and in this context, the banking sector is brought up. David Sogge points out this is one of the sectors that is "carefully skirted [around] in the last Annual Report by the World Economic Forum. They note the problems of global governance but give a free pass to the banking sector in their new model of multi-state governance." Professor Beeson points to the way that money escapes public control through tax havens. He also points out, however, that it is easy to be pessimistic about tax evasion, but at least the subject is now being discussed, which is a vast improvement on the situation 5 years ago.

    Professor Beeson suggests that the way forward is to recourse to existing international structures such as the IMF and the World Bank, however out of date that may seem: "I think the reality is that if you take the example of global tax dodging and tax minimisation by powerful multinational organisations, the only way that anybody is ever going to be able to do anything about this in an effective form is through much greater levels of international cooperation and coordination, to ensure that tax havens aren't able to flourish."

    Panama Papers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Panama Papers One Year On: 'Little Due Diligence,' Laws Not Enforced
    The irony is, as Professor Beeson points out, that only through such cooperation is it possible to raise the sort of levels on money through taxes that can solve many of the problems that the world economy is facing today, such as global income inequality.

    Whether we globalizers living mostly in the northern hemisphere have enough will power to actually initiate the policies needed to bring about such meaningful change is the last subject discussed in the program. Interestingly, Professor Beeson links this with the issue of climate change, in that most people are now realizing, he says, that the only way to make necessary changes is to organize real international cooperation. "This is something that can raise the consciousness of the global situation that we actually inhabit because we are all citizens of the same planet ultimately, and our fates are all ultimately bound up together, and it’s just a question of getting policy makers to realize that that is a reality."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    World Economy, nationalism, globalization, economy, trade
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok