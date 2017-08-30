Regime Change Fanaticism - the Moral Sickness of Our Time

On this week's episode, John is joined by author and journalist Max Blumenthal to run the rule over the moral sickness of regime change that continues to afflict political elites and governments throughout the West.

When Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, recently admitted that the removal of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011, courtesy of NATO, was a 'disaster' which has resulted in a 'tragedy' for the Libyan people, he was surely guilty of understatement. For what took place in Libya was neither a disaster nor a tragedy. What took place was a crime, the crime of regime change fueled by Western imperialism under the rubric of democracy.

As the conflict in Syrian approaches its post-Daesh phase, where another attempt at regime change has been thwarted courtesy of the Syrian Arab Army and its Russian, Iranian, and Hezbollah allies, when will the West finally accept that destroying countries in order to save them is not only a crime it is a wanton act of self-harm given the explosion of terrorism that has resulted?

Western foreign policy in recent times is encapsulated in the words of Samuel Beckett: 'Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again.'

