Senate Passes Endless Frontier Act, Industrial Bill Cast as Combating China

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the election results of Peru, and the secret IRS files documenting how the wealthiest in America avoid taxes.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at George Washington Center for Integrated Medicine | The New Buzz & Controversy Around Approval of 1st Alzheimer’s Drug in ‘20 number of Years’

Camila Escalante - TV news producer and presenter at Telesur English | Peruvian Election Results

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant and capitalist | The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

In the first hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the show to discuss the new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. What does the approval from the FDA mean, and was it approved too early?

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Camila Escalante for a conversation about the results of the Peruvian election and the fraud claims raised by Keiko Fujimori.

In the third hour, we were joined by Mark Frost to talk about the ability of the wealthy to exploit tax loopholes very efficiently.

Also, US Senate approved the Endless Frontier Act - a package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

