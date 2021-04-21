Officer Sicknick's Death Declared Natural While Media Feigns Sleep

Guests:
Yusuf Erim – Editor-At-Large at TRT World | US Sanctions on Turkey, Turkey's Role in NATO and Pursuit of Independent Foreign Policy
Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Chauvin Trial & Policing in America
Hadi Nasrallah – Journalist, Commentor and Researcher | State of Syrian Civil War
Camila Escalante – TV News Producer and Presenter at teleSUR English | Transfer of Leadership from Raul Castro to Miguel Díaz-Canel
In our first hour we were joined by Yusuf Erim to talk about Turkey's foreign policy and future agenda from a Turkish perspective. Looking at the United States' sanctions on the country, where Erdogan falls on Ukraine and Russia, and the future of the NATO military alliance as more of its member countries seek autonomous foreign policy.
In our second hour we were joined by Ted Rall and Hadi Nasrallah. With Ted we talked about the role of the Black Lives Matter protests and whether the public's attention on police violence is justified by the facts. With Hadi we talked about the state of the conflict in Syria, looking at the brutal impact of American sanctions on the country, the deadly consequences of American occupation of Syria's wheat fields, and the state of the armed conflict.
In our last hour we were joined by Camila Escalante to talk about the transfer of power of Cuba from Raul Castro to Miguel Diaz-Canel, ending the era of Castro's Cuba and going into whether or not this will change the policies pursued by Cuba's government.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)