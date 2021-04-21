Officer Sicknick's Death Declared Natural While Media Feigns Sleep

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked with guests about Turkey's foreign policy and the future of NATO, the Derek Chauvin trial and the increasingly corrupted legacy of BLM, the state of Syrian human rights, and this week's transfer of power in Cuba.

Guests:

Yusuf Erim – Editor-At-Large at TRT World | US Sanctions on Turkey, Turkey's Role in NATO and Pursuit of Independent Foreign Policy

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Chauvin Trial & Policing in America

Hadi Nasrallah – Journalist, Commentor and Researcher | State of Syrian Civil War

Camila Escalante – TV News Producer and Presenter at teleSUR English | Transfer of Leadership from Raul Castro to Miguel Díaz-Canel

In our first hour we were joined by Yusuf Erim to talk about Turkey's foreign policy and future agenda from a Turkish perspective. Looking at the United States' sanctions on the country, where Erdogan falls on Ukraine and Russia, and the future of the NATO military alliance as more of its member countries seek autonomous foreign policy.

In our second hour we were joined by Ted Rall and Hadi Nasrallah. With Ted we talked about the role of the Black Lives Matter protests and whether the public's attention on police violence is justified by the facts. With Hadi we talked about the state of the conflict in Syria, looking at the brutal impact of American sanctions on the country, the deadly consequences of American occupation of Syria's wheat fields, and the state of the armed conflict.

In our last hour we were joined by Camila Escalante to talk about the transfer of power of Cuba from Raul Castro to Miguel Diaz-Canel, ending the era of Castro's Cuba and going into whether or not this will change the policies pursued by Cuba's government.

