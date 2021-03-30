The Chauvin Trial Starts: Will We See a BLM Encore When It Ends?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the facts underpinning the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the truth behind Georgia's new voting rights law, and the slate of economic policies pushed by the outgoing presidency of Ecuador.

Guests:

Greg Palast – Author and Journalist | Georgia's Newly Passed Voter Fraud/Rights Law

Joe Emersberger – Writer and Journalist | Ecuador: The Moreno Admin's Last Gasps, Haiti: The 2004 Overthrow of Aristide

Elbert Guillory – Louisiana State Politician | The Derek Chauvin Trial

The state of Georgia has passed a major law to limit voting and fight against Republican allegations of widespread protest. Author and journalist Greg Palast joined us for a conversation on what he sees happening: ongoing racist policies Republicans are using to limit the vote after unprecedented wins for Democrats in the presidential election and two major Senate seats.

We were joined by Joe Emersberger to talk about what the outgoing Moreno presidency in Ecuador is pushing for as they seek a major trade deal with the United States and for the privatization of their central bank, and what Andrés Arauz would do about it if he becomes the next president. We also went back to 2004 to look at the West-backed overthrow of the president of Haiti and how that set the country up for years of civil unrest and protests against corruption and limited political representation.

The trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kicked off yesterday in the alleged killing of George Floyd. As a jury begins to hear witnesses on the incident that kicked off last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, we were joined by longtime Louisiana state politician Elbert Guillory to discuss the facts of the case, what the most likely verdict is going to be, and what the public will do about it.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com