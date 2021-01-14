Trump is Cancelled... End of Story

Guests:
Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | Unnoticed US Aggression Abroad
Vasudeyan Sridharan - Journalist based in South India | India's Supreme court May Halt Farm Laws
Nanre Nafziger - Pan-African Activist | Special Anti-Robbery Squad: Rogue Police Unit
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Bid Tech Shows It's Hand
The internet has opened the opportunity for independent journalists to express themselves fully. Many people are skeptical of mainstream media's intentions when running stories. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley points out some of the latest US activities that have not been reported on.
India has been dealing with a major internal conflict between the government and the farmers. There have been mass protests and legislation. Journalist Vasudeyan Sridharan joins the show to give us an update on the situation.
Nigeria has been dealing with its own heap of social issues. Terrorist groups and law enforcement have caused the country to rise up. Pan-African activist Nanre Nafziger discusses the country's biggest issues.
It is very clear that Trump has been cancelled. As his presidency comes to an end, he once again, through his personality, pulled the covers back on multiple issues. Economist Mark Frost explains what Trump has allowed us to see about big tech.
