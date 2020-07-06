Register
10:26 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fault Lines

    Kanye, Culture War and Covid-19

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202007061079810870-kanye-culture-war-and-covid-19/

    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about the US's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore. They also discussed the Jeffrey Epstein case, Afghanistan, Kanye West’s presidential bid, and the merits of socialism versus capitalism.

    Guests:

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

    Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Afghan Pullout Outlook Bleak

    Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author of City Builders and Vandals in Our Age: Articles and Essays on Socialism | Socialism v. Capitalism

    In the first hour, Jamarl's monologue focused on President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech and whether leftist radicals are actually the problem the President claims.

    The hosts were joined by Alexander Mercouris, who discussed how Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest will play out. Mercouris noted that the indictment￼ seems to have been carefully constructed to avoid conflicts with the previous plea deal that was reached in the case.￼ Alexander also described Prince Andrew's recent interview disaster about Epstein and how it's creating a crisis for the monarchy. Turning to Covid-19, Alexander said he thinks Boris Johson has handled the Covid-19 crisis even worse than President Trump.

    In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to famed whistleblower and writer Scott Ritter about the uncorroborated "Russian bounty" story and how the use of propaganda and pressure is keeping Trump from fulfilling his campaign promises on removing troops from Afghanistan. Scott also outlined the problems the United States is facing as a world power and discussed the importance of the constitution.

    In the third hour, Caleb Maupin expanded on his views that socialism is a more effective means of production and used the response to the COVID-19 virus in socialist countries like China and Cuba as an example of the system's efficiencies. They also discussed whether capitalism would end up destroying itself.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    socialism, capitalism, economy, Black Lives Matter, Kanye West, Russia, United States, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse