Beijing Expanding Lockdowns After New COVID Outbreak

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined by guests to discuss Black Lives Matter, race in America, and the trajectory of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Guests:

Siouxsie Wiles - Microbiologist at the University of Auckland | NZ's COVID-19 Response

John Wood - Wood, Jr. is a former nominee for congress, contributor at Quillette Magazine and a national ambassador for Braver Angels | The BLM Movement & Braver Angels: Finding Common Ground

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | What Sort of Govt Wages War At Home AND Abroad, Could The Pandemic Make Our Wars Disappear?

In our first hour, we were joined by new guest Siouxsie Wiles to talk about New Zealand's disaster response and recovery during the COVID-19 crisis, how they got down to 0 coronavirus cases for weeks, and why she's worried about the United States' coronavirus trajectory (it's our healthcare).

In our second hour, we were joined by another new guest, John Wood, to talk about the deepening divide in American politics, to tell us about Better Angels and the work that it does and why it does it, and to give his take on the BLM movement.

In our third hour, we were joined by Danny Sjursen to contrast the United States's aggression abroad with the often violent protests and police violence taking place in the United States today. We also spoke about whether and how COVID-19 and the ongoing protests are going to change the USA's foreign policy.

