Many States See Surge in Hospitalizations, Fauci Warns It's 'Not Close To Over'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined by guests to discuss the recent rise in COVID cases in the United States, the international surge in support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and the push for criminal justice reform.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Dominic Cummings, Russiagate, and BLM

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Update on Italy's COVID Situation

Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live and host of Freight Broker Live | Truckers Under Fire During Protests

Michelle Esquenazi - Senior VP for the New York State Bail Bondsman Association | The Effects of Bail Reform on NYC

In our first hour, we spoke with Alexander Mercouris about Dominic Cummings, the enigmatic gray eminence behind Boris Johnson's campaign, as well as about the Black Lives Matter protests ongoing around the world and how our view of a movement should be shaped by its supporters, a theme we would pick back up at the end of the show.

In our second hour, we spoke first with Andrew Spannaus from near Milan about how Italy's recovery is going, to learn more about the early epicenter in Italy, and to talk about monetary disagreements in the EU. Afterword we spoke with Stephen Oatley about how truckers have been weathering the crisis, and why some truckers are coming under fire for their interactions with protestors.

In our third hour, we were joined by Michelle Esquenazi to talk about bail reform, to explain the background for the bail industry and to lay out why it's being criticized, and to talk about the ongoing protests and how the recommended policies in the push for criminal justice reform would affect the bail industry.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com