Trump Isolates as More Former Generals Attack Him

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined for the first time by Jesse Ventura to talk about how he would handle these protests. We also spoke with Michael Krieger and Elbert Guillory about the content, context, and significance of the ongoing civil unrest.

Elbert Guillory - Former member of both the Louisiana state Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives | The George Floyd Protests

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, former Wall Street analyst | Civil Unrest: 50 Years In The Making.. Now What? And The Problem With Trump Calling Antifa A "Terrorist Org"

Jesse Ventura - Former Professional Wrestler, Actor, Political Commentator, Bestselling Author, Naval Veteran, Television Host, and Statesman who served as the 38th governor of Minnesota | Civil Unrest: What White People Don't Understand & #Ventura 2020? The Run Up to The Elections

We were joined in our first hour by Elbert Guillory to discuss legal and historical aspects in the cases of Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd as a part of the larger conversation on the legitimacy of the ongoing protests.

In our second hour we spoke with Michael Krieger about the historical significance, and perhaps inevitability, of the ongoing political crisis. We also talked about the question of the recent economic turbulence, what the oscillating jobs numbers mean, and when we should expect to see deeper fissures in the economic systems intrinsic to the current world order.

We were delighted to be joined by Jesse Ventura for the first time to talk about his history in governance, how he would handle the protests today, and what changed his perspective on the ongoing protests -- which started only blocks from where he grew up.

