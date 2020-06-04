Former Defense Secretary Says He's 'Angry and Apalled' at Trump's Protest Response

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the relationship between life under COVID-19, physical and psychological stress during lockdown, and where we should focus to solve the real problems underlying these riots.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Life During COVID-19 And If Nothing Else, The Police Are Still "Normal"

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | A Different Spin on Memorial Day & Over Militarized, Under Trained Police At The KC Protests

Scott Santens - Writer and Full-Time Advocate for Unconditional Basic Income | UBI: The Missing Link?

Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts | Protests and Class War

In our first hour, we spoke with Ted Rall about how he's been handling the COVID-19 lockdowns, and where we're seeing the lockdowns' psychological impacts hit in the course and severity of the George Floyd protests.

In our second hour, we were joined by Danny Sjursen to talk about his experience of the Kansas protests in Lawrence, Topeka, and Kansas City and the misreporting he's seen on both the extent of the protesters' violence and the severity of the police response.

In our third hour, he had two conversations on fundamental economic questions. We spoke with Scott Santens about the effects of redistributing power through an unconditional basic income. Afterward, we spoke with economist Richard Wolff about the real root of modern unrest in America: the class war and underlying economic inequality that he argues is endemic to modern capitalist society.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com