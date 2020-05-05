Key Model Says 134,000 Dead in USA by August

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan broke news on the Magnitsky story with guest Lucy Komisar. We also talked more about the developing history of Russiagate and the impacts of US sanctions on the global pandemic response.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Steele

Chris Smalls - Activist and Organizer | May Day Workers' Strike at 6 Major Online Retailers

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Sanctions

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Russia's COVID Management, Saakashvili, & Khodorkovsky

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist Focusing on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Magnitsky Photos & Australian Magnitsky Act

In our first hour, we were joined by Alexander Mercouris to talk about Christopher Steele, the Steele dossier, and the revelation that Gen. Michael Flynn's own legal team apparently colluded to frame him.

In our second hour, we spoke with Chris Smalls about last Friday's major strikes at online retailers over working conditions, poor and delayed pay, and inadequate coronavirus workplace protections. Afterward, we spoke with Scott Ritter about the United States' sanctions on Iran as the country faced the earliest waves of infection outside of China and the impact of our sanctions on Venezuela on their response.

In our third hour, we were joined from Moscow by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russia's response to COVID-19 after it was reported that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had contracted the novel coronavirus last week. We also spoke about the influence of Mikheil Saakashvili and Mikhail Khodorkovsky as political agents affecting the region.

For our last half hour, we were joined by Lucy Komisar to break news on the Magnitsky story after she obtained photos showing no signs of intentionally inflicted wounds, contradicting Bill Browder's long-standing narrative. She also told us about how the panel taking comments on Australia's planned Magnitsky Act has refused to approve or publish her work on this so far.

