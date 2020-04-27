Global COVID Infection Count Passes 3,000,000 as Spain, More US States to Reopen Economies

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | COVID Reactions & US Domestic Politics
Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy's Quarantine
Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Trump's Presidency And The Trump Base
Chris Smalls - Activist and Organizer | Amazon Worker's Strikes
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | COVID Seasonality, Variable Susceptibility, and Lockdown Policy
We were joined in our first hour by New York-based Ted Rall to talk about the effects of the novel coronavirus on the city, our government's national response, as well as the future of the Democratic party after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.
We were joined in our second hour by Andrew Spannaus from Italy to discuss the measures the country's government is taking to open its economy back up. After that, we spoke with Carmine Sabia about Trump's presidency, the stimulus bills as political compromises, and what he sees happening this election.
In our third hour, we spoke with Chris Smalls about Amazon's employee safety and paid sick leave policies, the multi-tiered treatment of different classes of society in the US government's coronavirus response. After that, we spoke with Kim Iversen about where people are most likely to contract the coronavirus, the feasibility of a long-term lockdown, and whether it makes sense to open back up.
