Global COVID Infection Count Passes 3,000,000 as Spain, More US States to Reopen Economies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about the possible end of quarantines in many US states and foreign countries. and the threat of a second wave of infections after economic reopenings begin to take place.

Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | COVID Reactions & US Domestic Politics

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Italy's Quarantine

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Trump's Presidency And The Trump Base

Chris Smalls - Activist and Organizer | Amazon Worker's Strikes

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | COVID Seasonality, Variable Susceptibility, and Lockdown Policy

We were joined in our first hour by New York-based Ted Rall to talk about the effects of the novel coronavirus on the city, our government's national response, as well as the future of the Democratic party after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.

We were joined in our second hour by Andrew Spannaus from Italy to discuss the measures the country's government is taking to open its economy back up. After that, we spoke with Carmine Sabia about Trump's presidency, the stimulus bills as political compromises, and what he sees happening this election.

In our third hour, we spoke with Chris Smalls about Amazon's employee safety and paid sick leave policies, the multi-tiered treatment of different classes of society in the US government's coronavirus response. After that, we spoke with Kim Iversen about where people are most likely to contract the coronavirus, the feasibility of a long-term lockdown, and whether it makes sense to open back up.

