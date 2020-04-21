Oil Hits Lowest Price in History

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about oil prices entering negative territory and hitting their lowest ever prices, as well as the latest on national and international party politics.

Guests:

Elizabeth Beck - co-Managing Partner at Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers in Miami, Florida | DNC Lawsuit Update

Bob Schlehuber - Host of Political Misfits with Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas | COVID Activism and Organizing and the Economic Slump

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian-ish | Oil Price Shock

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of “The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” | Netanyahu-Gantz Coalition

In our first hour, we were joined by Elizabeth Beck to talk about the latest in the DNC lawsuit alleging serious endemic corruption in the DNC most notably in 2016. We also talked about what it's like for her down in Miami as the coronavirus shutdowns continue.

In our second hour, we spoke with fellow Radio Sputnik host Bob Schlehuber of Political Misfits. In our first segment we talked about the line between activism and organizing and how they work together as a synergistic community. After this in our second segment we discussed the threat of a longterm economic slump with no hopes of any immediate exit.

In our third hour, we were joined by Mark Frost and Miko Peled. With Mark we discussed the causes and consequences of yesterday's oil price slump, when oil barrels shot to their lowest ever valuation at almost -$40/barrel, the consequence of a glut of oil in the markets following a global production and consumption stagnation amidst the coronavirus lockdown. With Miko we talked about the recent coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com