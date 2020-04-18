Trump Plans for Economic Reopening While Protests Over Lockdown Grow

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about recent positive and negative news in the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the nature of organizing during the lockdown, and inquired into our country's economic foundations and political dichotomies.

Guests:

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | OPCW Reports & New Hit Piece

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Community Organizing During Lockdown

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, former Wall Street analyst | Our Country's Economic Foundations

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly Wrapup and Left-Right Political Dichotomy

We were joined by Piers Robinson and Medea Benjamin in our first hour. With Piers we discussed the origins of the accusations that Syria had used chemical weapons on its citizens in Aleppo and in Ghouta as well as more recent developments in the story. With Medea we discussed how her community organizing efforts have changed since the coronavirus lockdowns started.

In our second hour we were joined by Michael Kriger for half an hour to talk about the nature of the current financial crisis, the civic liberty problems and panic stemming from the responses to the coronavirus. We also talked about our country's economic foundations and the threat of an impending economic collapse.

For our last half hour we were joined by Tom Luongo to talk about the left-right political divide at play in the American political system, a conversation continuing one between Lee and Garland from earlier in the era. We looked at the question of where to draw the line between 'left' and 'right' in American politics -- and if we should even by trying to draw that line at all.

