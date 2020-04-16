Trump Says USA 'Passed the Peak' with COVID-19 as Country Has Deadliest Day Yet

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about whether or not we've seen an end to the coronavirus crisis as, despite lagging indicators that the virus is slowing course, the US has had its sharpest day of deaths yet.

Guests:

Daniel Lazare - Journalist, Author of several books about the US Constitution and American urban policy | US's Pandemic Response and War Machine

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Adjusting to Coronavirus

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Bay Area Update and Markets Watch

Aaron Rice - Founder and CEO at Virtual Reality Collaboration Lab | VR Collaboration & Working

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | A Second Trump Term

Netra Halperin - Producer/Director for foreign policy documentaries at Peace Films | Social Psychology

We were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about equipment shortages in the USA and the country's administration of the crisis as the country, its states, and its society grapple with each other for control of the nation's response. Afterwords we spoke with Stephen Lendman about what it's been like for him to adapt to the coronavirus in Chicago, as well as the federal response, along with the USA's relationship with other countries.

In our second hour we were joined by Robert Wenzel to look at life in the Bay Area, in what many have seen as the vanguard of the United States' policy response to the spread of the virus. Afterwords we spoke with Aaron Rice about why many companies may soon be looking to move to virtual workplaces as teleconferencing shows its limits and the technology appears to have caught up to consumer expectations.

In our third hour we spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Trump administration's policy and response and the tough position that many Trump voters find themselves in. We continued that conversation with Netra Halperin, looking at the issue of displacement or sublimation in resentment towards Anthony Fauci.

