New York's COVID-19 Death Count Shoots Up Almost 50% in One Day

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about how to tell truth from falsehood in COVID-19, what's happening around the world, and American politics foreign and domestic as we weather the storm as the world's national coronavirus epicenter.

Guests:

Elijah J. Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writes at ElijahJM.wordpress.com | Middle East Pandemic Update

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Tracking COVID & COVID Misinfo

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Obama & Bernie

Stephen Oatley - Founder and Editor of Freight Broker Live and host of Freight Broker Live | South Dakota's Smithfield Plant Closure

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of 'American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News' | Whether COVID-19 Is Proving the USA is a Failed State

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear', Author | The Near-Future of US Foreign Policy

In our first hour, we were joined by Elijah Magnier and Maram Susli to discuss COVID-19. With Elijah we discussed the situation in Iraq, Syria, Iran, Israel, and other countries in the region. Afterward, we spoke with Maram about what she's paying attention to in the numbers, and how she discriminates between true and false info and narratives on the virus.

In our second hour, we were joined by Niko House to talk about both Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders endorsing Joe Biden, as the entire DNC establishment consolidates behind its nominee and progressives look for new options. After we spoke with Stephen Oatley about the pork processing plant closures in South Dakota, where hundreds were infected in a shocking story that seems to be quickly leading to lockdowns in the state.

In our third hour, we spoke with Danny Haiphong about the United States' response to the coronavirus, and whether our country's inability to maintain economic stability during the coronavirus proves that we're a failed state. After we spoke with John Kiriakou from Loud & Clear about the United States' position geopolitically, the near-future of its military presence around the world, and how the coronavirus is affecting its military's future.

