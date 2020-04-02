Respirator Shortages Straining Medical Systems as Mainstream Media Panics, Dark Theories Grow

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about the turbulent infospace surrounding news online about the coronavirus. We also looked at the real nature of the economy, the definition of wealth, the source of productivity, and the current state of the economy.

Guests:

Anna Brees - Former BBC Reporter, New Media Consultant | Dealing with false and unsubstantiated news

Gareth Porter - Investigative journalist, author, and policy analyst specializing in US national security policy | US national security's pandemic prep failures

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector & WMD Whistleblower | US foreign policy and coronavirus consequences

Dr. Jared Ball - Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. and the curator of I Mix What I Like.org | Sources of wealth and economic justice

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Real nature of the economy and state of San Francisco during lockdown

We were joined by Anna Brees to talk about how to respond to the rise of misleading news during a time of great fractionation in the information environment.

During our second hour, we were joined by Gareth Porter to talk about the US security state's failure to meaningfully prepare for and respond to the coronavirus despite decades of warnings. Later we spoke with Scott Ritter about American foreign policy, including our adventurism and continued military presence in hotspots in the Middle East, as well as about the light and dark potentials of our responses to the pandemic.

For our last half-hour, we were joined by Dr. Jared Ball to talk about economics and the real source of wealth and productivity in our economy, as well as Robert Wenzel, to look at the bank's response to the coronavirus, the rise in unemployment claims, and the state of San Francisco during this public health crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com