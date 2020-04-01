White House Projects Up to 240,000 Deaths from COVID-19

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked with guests about how to think clearly during the coronavirus pandemic and in other times of crisis, discerning real news from groundless theories, and managing your emotions during lockdown.

Guests:

Margeret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Coronavirus in NYC

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Coronavirus in Australia and Syria, coronavirus conspiracy theories

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | Trump's response and approval rating

Larry Sanger - Co-Founder of Wikipedia and Founder of the Knowledge Standards Foundation | Knowledge management and clear thinking in times of crisis

We were joined by Margaret Kimberley to discuss the state of play in New York City, the United States' epicenter of novel coronavirus infections, with hundreds dying daily now and the city in full lockdown.

Later we were joined by Maram Susli to talk about Australia's response to the coronavirus, as well as Syria's, which reported its first patient earlier this week. We were also joined by Carmine Sabia to talk about Trump's response to the coronavirus, and what his rising approval rating signals about the state of America's politics.

For our last hour, we were happy to be joined by Larry Sanger, former co-founder and current critic of Wikipedia, to talk about right thinking in an era of crisis, how we should think about organizing our knowledge, and his desire to connect the world's online encyclopedias into a single coordinated web of information.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com