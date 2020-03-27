US Now Leads World in Number of Active Coronavirus Cases

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan looked at the coronavirus from the perspective of states, markets, and concerned citizens.

Guests:

Mike Robinson - Editor-in-chief of UKColumn.org | UK coronavirus

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | A state's view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Netra Halperin - Producer/Director for foreign policy documentaries at Peace Films | Propaganda and the left-right divide

Angelo John Gage - Anti-War YouTuber & USMC War Veteran | The stimulus bill and the US government's response to COVID-19

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Markets as a lens on COVID-19

We were joined by Mike Robinson and Mark Sleboda to look at the international response to coronavirus, with each giving us very different takes on whether government's responses are warranted and the full extent of the virus's course.

Later we were joined by Netra Halperin to talk about the history of propaganda and its use in our politics, as well as by Angelo John Gage, with whom we discussed the imagined divide between the hemispheres of America's political establishment.

We were joined for the end of our show by Tom Luongo. We talked with Tom about the markets are really telling us about international economic stability, how Florida will fare with COVID, and where our political institutions are headed.

