When Will The Endless Wars End?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Wilmer Leon dissect the various "forever wars" happening around the world. Lies from the establishment are being exposed.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Sinn Fein and the future of the EU

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Public Opinion of America Changing

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Marines, Not McDonald's

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | War Wrapup

Sinn Fein is the oldest established nationalist party in Ireland. The party is dedicated to the reunification of Ireland and an end to British jurisdiction in the north of Ireland. Editor-in-Chief at The Duran Alexander Mercouris joins the show to discuss how the party will affect the future of the EU.

Erdogan, the President of Turkey, said an operation would be launched against Syrian troops in certain positions if they do not withdraw by the end of February. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli gives her analysis of the ongoing conflict. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen breaks down the phrase "forever wars".

The endless wars are becoming a major issue for many Americans. Co-founder of CodePink Medea Benjamin explains how the public opinion is changing. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian takes the position that Americans are beginning to see through the lies.

