Register
11:13 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    When "Telling The Untold" Is Unwelcome

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107783/45/1077834503.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202002181078344105-when-telling-the-untold-is-unwelcome/

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Kameran Evans address the CBS piece published last night attacking Sputnik. Since expanding to Kansas City, NPR, The New York Times and CBS have slandered the station.

    Guests:

    Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector | OPCW

    Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Economic Implications of Coronavirus

    Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | The Koch-Soros Foreign Policy Project: 'Restraint' or Deception

    Bill Jones - Washington, DC Correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review | Coronavirus

    Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik US | CBS

    Jamarl Thomas - Cohost of Sputnik's Political Misfits | CBS

    Bob Schlehuber - Cohost of Sputnik's Political Misfits | CBS

    The OPCW has been in hot water. Leaked documents suggest that high-level OPCW officials manipulated or ignored the findings of those on the ground investigating the alleged Douma chemical attack. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter explains the inconsistencies.

    The coronavirus has taken over the media, but is it too early to determine if it poses an existential threat or if it is less harmful than the flu? Economist Robert Wenzel explains his perspective on the economic impact due to the coronavirus. Bill Jones, a DC correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review breaks down the crisis to better understand it.

    Mainstream media news outlets such as NPR, CBS and The New York Times have been attacking Sputnik US because the station is gaining popularity and expanding to new markets. Executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams explains how certain billionaires are teaming up to manipulate the population even more. Editor-in-chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli outlines the entire thread of communication with CBS that led up to last night's hit piece. Cohosts of the new radio show on Sputnik Jamarl Thomas and Bob Schlehuber describe a new way of analyzing politics which will be the format of their show.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Middle East, Republicans, Democrats, Bernie Sanders, Iowa Caucus, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse