When "Telling The Untold" Is Unwelcome

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Kameran Evans address the CBS piece published last night attacking Sputnik. Since expanding to Kansas City, NPR, The New York Times and CBS have slandered the station.

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector | OPCW

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Economic Implications of Coronavirus

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | The Koch-Soros Foreign Policy Project: 'Restraint' or Deception

Bill Jones - Washington, DC Correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review | Coronavirus

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik US | CBS

Jamarl Thomas - Cohost of Sputnik's Political Misfits | CBS

Bob Schlehuber - Cohost of Sputnik's Political Misfits | CBS

The OPCW has been in hot water. Leaked documents suggest that high-level OPCW officials manipulated or ignored the findings of those on the ground investigating the alleged Douma chemical attack. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter explains the inconsistencies.

The coronavirus has taken over the media, but is it too early to determine if it poses an existential threat or if it is less harmful than the flu? Economist Robert Wenzel explains his perspective on the economic impact due to the coronavirus. Bill Jones, a DC correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review breaks down the crisis to better understand it.

Mainstream media news outlets such as NPR, CBS and The New York Times have been attacking Sputnik US because the station is gaining popularity and expanding to new markets. Executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams explains how certain billionaires are teaming up to manipulate the population even more. Editor-in-chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli outlines the entire thread of communication with CBS that led up to last night's hit piece. Cohosts of the new radio show on Sputnik Jamarl Thomas and Bob Schlehuber describe a new way of analyzing politics which will be the format of their show.

