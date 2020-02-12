Yang Is Out, Bernie Is on Top, Biden and Warren Struggle

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Jamarl Thomas continue analyzing the Democratic presidential primaries. Yesterday, Bernie Sanders was victorious in the New Hampshire primary.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | 'Securing Democracy' Suppressing Iowa Questions

Talib Karim - Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Tech in the Iowa Caucus

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Trump's Budget

Wyatt Reed - Producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | Venezuela Embassy Trials

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | What Progressives Can Learn from Libertarians on the MIC

After the Iowa disaster with the faulty caucus application, many voters are concerned the trend will continue throughout the rest of the primaries. Yesterday the New Hampshire primaries concluded with Bernie Sanders on top, yet he received sparse media coverage. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda explains how to secure democracy. Executive director of Stem4US Talib Karim outlines the technology issues experienced in Iowa. Executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams discusses what progressives need to learn.

President Trump has unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2021. Military allotments increased while funding for public programs decreased. Former history instructor at West Point Danny Sjursen breaks down the dangers of the proposed budget.

Last May the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC experienced extreme turmoil. The Trump administration wanted to hand the embassy over to Venezuela's "interim president" Juan Guaido. Four Embassy Protection Collective activists were arrested and jury selection was yesterday. Producer for By Any Means Necessary Wyatt Reed comes on the show to describe what he saw at the courthouse.

