14:34 GMT +322 August 2019
    Fault Lines

    Europe Takes the Spotlight: Boris Johnson's Brexit and Salvini's Italy

    Fault Lines
    Lee Stranahan, Garland Nixon
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the state of affairs in Europe. Guests reporting directly from the United Kingdom outline the political and economic environments throughout the continent.

    Guests:

    Ian Shilling -  Geopolitical Analyst in the UK | Boris Johnson Trying to Ensure Brexit in Germany

    Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com | A BoJo Brexit: The US-UK Trade Deal & His Trip to Germany 

    Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer  | How Do Nations Use Sanctions As Political Cudgels?

    Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | The Hong Kong Protests -- What Were They Like?

    Boris Johnson is making moves as UK's recently appointed Prime Minister.  Ian Shilling, a geopolitical analyst, and United Kingdom native, explains how the Prime Minister is attempting to align multiple governments with Brexit.

    Europe has an unbelievably complex web of economic and political activity. Fault Lines regular, Patrick Henningsen, founder of 21st Century Wire and located in Europe, illustrates the positions of the top governments within the continent. Patrick also deep dives into Syria's position within the big picture.

    The United States has weaponised sanctions, a warfare style that is new to many people. Philip Giraldi, former CIA case officer, understands first-hand how government agencies, especially intelligence agencies, operate. He gives us an insider perspective on the sanctions and whether the allegations of Epstein being intelligence seems legitimate.

    Hong Kong protests have been massive.  Producer of 'By Any Means Necessary', Bob Schlehuber, is back from China and in-studio discussing exactly what he saw. Bob was in the streets of Hong Kong with protesters.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Jeffrey Epstein, Antifa, Proud Boys, Hong Kong, Brexit, Protests, Trump, sanctions, Syria, Europe
