Is Facebook's 'Libra' Coin a Mechanism to Control Your Behavior?

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre - Co-Founder and Former Editor of GhionJournal.com & Current Chair of Ethiopians for Constitutional Monarchy | Democracy in the US and Political Representation

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Code Pink | US-Iran Tension Continues to Build

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency and Mark Zuckerberg's Plans

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Analyzing the US-Iran Situation, Global Economics & Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency

Distrust in politicians and frustration with the US political system is evident among a large percentage of the American public. Writer and Political Analyst Teodrose Fikre joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the nature of modern democracy in the US, why so many people feel poorly represented by their elected officials, and the current foreign policy goals of President Trump and the top officials in his administration.

The recent downing of a US drone by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has brought the Trump administration closer to taking military action against Iran. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink, returns to 'Fault Lines' for a conversation about growing tension between the US and Iran, the influence of America's allies in the Middle East, how the public can mobilize against a potential war before it occurs, and the significance of the group known as the MEK and its connections to the US political system.

Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra, could disrupt various economic markets depending on how it grows and is accepted by different companies. Michael Krieger, the Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins today's program to talk about the longterm purpose of Facebook's Libra coin, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal character, how people can be controlled by shutting down their speech and/or purchasing power, and the status of the global financial system.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo to discuss the current dynamic between the United States and Iran, the likelihood that the Trump administration takes military action against Iran, and the potential global economic ramifications of such a conflict. Additionally, they talk about the strength of China's economy, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, and how much faith the American people have in their public institutions.

