12:38 GMT +320 April 2019
    Fault Lines

    How Did the Media and Politicians React to the Mueller Report?

    Fault Lines
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's release of Robert Mueller's Report about the 2016 Election and the responses from the political world. Will the lack of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia quell the RussiaGate story, or will the report and its redactions cause more controversy?

    Guests:

    Cynthia McKinney — Former Member of Congress | Reacting to the Arrest of Julian Assange and the Release of the Mueller Report

    Lee Camp — Host of Redacted Tonight | Julian Assange and the History of WikiLeaks Exposing Scandals

    Teodrose Fikre — Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com | Ivanka Trump in Africa & Growing Income Inequality

    Joe Lombardo - National Coordinator for the United National Antiwar Coalition | What has been happening in Venezuela?

    Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The Release of the Mueller Report & Looking Forward to the 2020 Presidential Election

    Much of the political establishment in the United States and other countries around the world celebrated last week's arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as he has been a thorn in their side for many years. Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney returns to the show to give her takes on the significance of the Assange arrest, the release of the Mueller Report, and the nature of the US Justice system.

    If not for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, the public would never have learned about a great deal of worldwide government corruption and nefarious activity. Lee Camp, the host of 'Redacted Tonight,' joins today's program to talk about some of the major revelations disclosed by WikiLeaks over the years, why Assange is an equal opportunity transparency advocate, and what makes Assange and WikiLeaks so important to the health of news and journalism.

    Ivanka Trump has been in Africa to promote new economic initiatives, but who actually benefits from these different proposals? Teodrose Fikre, writer and Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com, joins the show to give his opinion on Ivanka's motivations, how elites exploit third world nations, and why rising income inequality continues to be a growing problem.

    Joe Lombardo, National Coordinator for the United National Antiwar Coalition, was recently in Venezuela, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss what he learned about the country's current situation while on-the-ground in Venezuela. How have years of sanctions impacted Venezuela's economy, what does President Nicolás Maduro plan to do moving forward, and what is the importance of oil in US policy decision making regarding Venezuela?

    For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House for a conversation about the upcoming 2020 Election and to get his thoughts on yesterday's release of the Mueller Report. How can Tulsi Gabbard gain supporters to become a serious contender in the Democratic Primary, and will the release of the redacted Mueller Report quell "The Resistance" or drive them even crazier in their opposition to the Trump administration?

    Mueller's report, Election 2020, Wikileaks, Ivanka Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Assange, Africa, Venezuela
