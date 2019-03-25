The Mueller Investigation is OVER - NO Trump/Russia Collusion Found...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation which found zero evidence of collusion between the Trump Presidential Campaign and the government of Russia. How is this result being interpreted and what does it say about the mainstream media's coverage of this story?

Guests:

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | RussiaGate and the Nature of Modern Propaganda

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | The Mueller Report and the Foundations of RussiaGate

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Sounding Off on the Mueller Report & False Narratives that have been Exposed

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Fallout from the Mueller Report & Divides in the Democratic Party

The mainstream media's coverage of the Mueller investigation has been a case study in how propaganda and media manipulation can impact how the public views and understands news events. Political Journalism Professor Piers Robinson joins today's show to reflect on the media's coverage of the Mueller investigation and how RussiaGate should be viewed moving forward.

Andrei Nekrasov, Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes,' has done a great deal of research on The Magnitsky Act and how individuals connected to this piece of legislation tie in with the genesis of the RussiaGate probe. Nekrasov joins today's program to talk about some of the key events that brought about Robert Mueller's investigation and the major players who were involved in making this happen.

Many progressive activists and commentators have been warning the Democratic Party establishment that their high hopes for the Mueller investigation would never be met. Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House returns to the show to discuss why he, like so many others, held this position, and why they are now feeling vindicated for taking this stance following the conclusion of Mueller's lengthy investigation.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Tim Canova, a Former Candidate for Congress in Florida, to get his take on the conclusions of the Mueller report and how members of Congress and the mainstream media have covered this investigation. Additionally, Canova talks about some of the major divisions forming inside of the Democratic Party and how these divides could impact the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com