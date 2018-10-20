What is the Current State of the Peace Movement in the United States?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon are joined in-studio by "Gold Star" mother and peace activist Cindy Sheehan for a conversation about the anti-war movement. With the Women's March on the Pentagon set for this Sunday, what steps can the peace movement take to reconnect with members of the public?

Guests:

Darlene Brown — CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org [In-Studio] | The Keys to Starting a Successful Business

Ian Miles Cheong — Journalist who Covers Media, Politics & Culture | Twitter Bans the 'NPC Meme' — What does this Accomplish?

Holly Hood - Urban Libertarian [In-Studio] | President Trump vs. The Mainstream Media — Who is Winning?

Cindy Sheehan — Anti-War Activist [In-Studio] | The Current State of the Peace Movement and Women's March on the Pentagon

Tim Black - Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Round-Up

There are many challenges involved with starting a new business including having a good understanding of your target market and the product or service which you provide. Darlene Brown of DivineEmpowerment.org joins the hosts in-studio to discuss some of the important elements of creating a successful business in the modern economy.

Twitter has recently started banning accounts for sharing an internet meme referred to as the "NPC" or "Non-Playable Character" meme. Journalist Ian Miles Cheong returns to the show to provide context about this story and to discuss why some in the political establishment view internet meme culture as an actual threat to their power and control.

For the final segment of the show, entrepreneur and talk host Tim Black joins the hosts to discuss the week's major news stories including the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi and the state of US-Saudi relations. Additionally, with the midterm elections less than three weeks away, what are the major issues that could decide which party controls Congress come January?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com